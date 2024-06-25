The ho‘okupu (gift) presentation takes place during the Ka Māuiki‘iki‘i o ke Kauwela, Summer Solstice, ceremony at the Lua Kupapa‘u O Nohili (crypt) at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, June 20, 2024. The ceremony brought together PMRF personnel, lineal descendants of West Kauai, and other members of the community to honor the Native Hawaiian ancestors of the Mānā Plain. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 20:43 Photo ID: 8501504 VIRIN: 240620-N-BN624-1197 Resolution: 4069x2708 Size: 1.9 MB Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMRF, Lineal Descendants Honor Ancestral Native Hawaiians at Annual Summer Solstice Ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.