PMRF, Lineal Descendants Honor Ancestral Native Hawaiians at Annual Summer Solstice Ceremony

The commanding officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Capt. Brett Stevenson; PMRF Community Planning Liaison Officer Kaulana Mossman; and PMRF Executive Officer Kacee Jossis sing Hawai‘i Aloha at the conclusion of the Ka Māuiki‘iki‘i o ke Kauwela, Summer Solstice, ceremony at the Lua Kupapa‘u O Nohili (crypt) at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, June 20, 2024. The ceremony brought together PMRF personnel, lineal descendants of West Kauai, and other members of the community to honor the ancestors of the Mānā Plain. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

