PMRF, Lineal Descendants Honor Ancestral Native Hawaiians at Annual Summer Solstice Ceremony

The Ka Pa Hula O Hinano halau takes part in the Ka Māuiki‘iki‘i o ke Kauwela, Summer Solstice, ceremony at the Lua Kupapa‘u O Nohili (crypt) at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, June 20, 2024. The ceremony brought together PMRF personnel, lineal descendants of West Kauai, and other members of the community to honor the ancestral Native Hawaiians of the Mānā Plain. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

