    PMRF, Lineal Descendants Honor Ancestral Native Hawaiians at Annual Summer Solstice Ceremony [Image 16 of 20]

    PMRF, Lineal Descendants Honor Ancestral Native Hawaiians at Annual Summer Solstice Ceremony

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    The ho‘okupu (gift) presentation takes place during the Ka Māuiki‘iki‘i o ke Kauwela, Summer Solstice, ceremony at the Lua Kupapa‘u O Nohili (crypt) at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii, June 20, 2024. The ceremony brought together PMRF personnel, lineal descendants of West Kauai, and other members of the community to honor the Native Hawaiian ancestors of the Mānā Plain. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    PMRF, Lineal Descendants Honor Ancestral Native Hawaiians at Annual Summer Solstice Ceremony
    Kauai
    Hawaii
    PMRF
    Summer Solstice

