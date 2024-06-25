Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded

U.S. service members pose for a photo after being awarded a Norwegian Foot March Foreign Military Badge at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March or Marsjmerket, is a military endurance challenge where participants march or run 30 kilometers while carrying a rucksack of 24 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

