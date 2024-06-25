U.S. service members pose for a photo after being awarded a Norwegian Foot March Foreign Military Badge at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March or Marsjmerket, is a military endurance challenge where participants march or run 30 kilometers while carrying a rucksack of 24 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 19:08
|Photo ID:
|8501192
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-CN389-1216
|Resolution:
|5462x3634
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
