    Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded

    Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. service members pose for a photo after being awarded a Norwegian Foot March Foreign Military Badge at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March or Marsjmerket, is a military endurance challenge where participants march or run 30 kilometers while carrying a rucksack of 24 pounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

