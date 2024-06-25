Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded [Image 2 of 4]

    Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Service members were coined during a Norwegian Foot March Foreign Military Badge ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. U.S. Army, Space Force and Air Force service members participated in the event hosted by the Osan Air Base Chapel. A total of 175 participants from all over the Korean peninsula attempted the challenge, resulting in 92 individuals awarded with the Norwegian Foot March Foreign Military Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

