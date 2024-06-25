U.S. Service members were coined during a Norwegian Foot March Foreign Military Badge ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. U.S. Army, Space Force and Air Force service members participated in the event hosted by the Osan Air Base Chapel. A total of 175 participants from all over the Korean peninsula attempted the challenge, resulting in 92 individuals awarded with the Norwegian Foot March Foreign Military Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 19:08 Photo ID: 8501190 VIRIN: 240621-F-CN389-1014 Resolution: 4398x2926 Size: 2.99 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.