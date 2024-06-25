A U.S. Air Force 51st Medical Group Airman, right, salutes Capt. Mark Bradshaw, left, 51st Fighter Wing Chaplain, after being coined during a Norwegian Foot March Foreign Military Badge ceremony, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March was first held in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian Army. Today, the march remains a fitness challenge for armed forces members encouraging comradery and friendly competition, building military combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 19:08
|Photo ID:
|8501191
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-CN389-1071
|Resolution:
|4714x3136
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
