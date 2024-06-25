Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded

A U.S. Air Force 51st Medical Group Airman, right, salutes Capt. Mark Bradshaw, left, 51st Fighter Wing Chaplain, after being coined during a Norwegian Foot March Foreign Military Badge ceremony, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. The Norwegian Foot March was first held in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian Army. Today, the march remains a fitness challenge for armed forces members encouraging comradery and friendly competition, building military combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

