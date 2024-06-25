Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded [Image 1 of 4]

    Osan's finest: Norwegian Foot March champions awarded

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen pose for a photo after placing in the top three during the Norwegian Foot March Foreign Military Badge ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 21, 2024. Participants were required to wear their uniforms, and weigh their rucksacks before and after the march to ensure correct weight and measurement. (Courtesy photo)

