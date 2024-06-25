U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Baker, 550th Fighter Squadron commander , and Maj. David Boots, a Royal Canadian Air Force test pilot, taxi to the runway in preperation for a familiarization flight in the U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. Jun. 10, 2024. Boots is a recent graduate of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot Training Course at Edwards Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 16:14
|Photo ID:
|8500889
|VIRIN:
|240610-Z-NV612-1059
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.18 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kingsley flies foreign test pilots [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
