Maj. David Boots, a Royal Canadian Air Force Test Pilot, climbs into the U.S. Air Force F-15D Eagle in preperation for familiarization flight at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. Jun. 10, 2024. Boots is a recent graduate of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot Training Course at Edwards Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 16:14 Photo ID: 8500884 VIRIN: 240610-Z-NV612-1023 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 15.58 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kingsley flies foreign test pilots [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.