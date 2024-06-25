Team Kingsley flies foreign test pilots

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Baker, 550th Fighter Squadron commander, preflights the aircraft with Maj. David Boots, a Royal Canadian Air Force Test Pilot, sits in the backseat in preperation for familiarization flight in the U.S. Air Force F-15D Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. Jun. 10, 2024. Boots is a recent graduate of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot Training Course at Edwards Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

