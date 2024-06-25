Team Kingsley flies foreign test pilots

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, and Capt. Fanny Chollet, a Swiss Air Force Test Pilot, taxi to the runway in preperation for a familiarization flight in the U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. Jun. 10, 2024. Chollet, the only Swiss female fighter pilot, is a recent graduate of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot Training Course at Edwards Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

