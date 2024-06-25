Team Kingsley flies foreign test pilots

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Gaudinski, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, and Capt. Fanny Chollet, a Swiss Air Force Test Pilot, taxi to the runway in preperation for a familiarization flight in the U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. Jun. 10, 2024. Chollet, the only Swiss female fighter pilot, is a recent graduate of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot Training Course at Edwards Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    F-15 Eagle
    Canadian Air Force
    fam flight
    Swiss Air Force
    Team Kingsley

