CNFJ/CNRJ Change of Command

240626-N-NA545-1152
YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 26, 2024) Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, commander, United States Forces Japan passes through side boys during a change of command ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 26, 2024. Rear Adm. Ian L. Johnson relieved Rear Adm. Carl Lahti as the 37th commander of CNFJ/CNRJ. CNFJ/CNRJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)
CNFJ/CNRJ Holds Change of Command Ceremony
