240626-N-ED185-1033

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 26, 2024) Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ), speaks during a change of command ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 26, 2024. Rear Adm. Ian L. Johnson relieved Lahti as the 37th commander of CNFJ/CNRJ. CNFJ/CNRJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 01:49 Photo ID: 8498982 VIRIN: 240626-N-ED185-1033 Resolution: 7342x4895 Size: 872.76 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNFJ/CNRJ Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.