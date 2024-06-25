240626-N-NA545-1038

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 26, 2024) Adm. Ryo SAKAI, chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, speaks during a change of command ceremony for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 26, 2024. Rear Adm. Ian L. Johnson relieved Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti as the 37th commander of CNFJ/CNRJ. CNFJ/CNRJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 01:49 Photo ID: 8498984 VIRIN: 240626-N-NA545-1038 Resolution: 6310x4207 Size: 922.54 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNFJ/CNRJ Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.