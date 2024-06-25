Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNFJ/CNRJ Change of Command [Image 7 of 12]

    CNFJ/CNRJ Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    240626-N-NA545-1038
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 26, 2024) Adm. Ryo SAKAI, chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, speaks during a change of command ceremony for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 26, 2024. Rear Adm. Ian L. Johnson relieved Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti as the 37th commander of CNFJ/CNRJ. CNFJ/CNRJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 01:49
    Photo ID: 8498984
    VIRIN: 240626-N-NA545-1038
    Resolution: 6310x4207
    Size: 922.54 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

