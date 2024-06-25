CNFJ/CNRJ Holds Change of Command Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Navy Region Japan held a change of command ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 26, 2024.



Rear Adm. Ian L. Johnson relieved Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti as the 37th commander of U.S. Naval Forces Japan (CNFJ) and Navy Region Japan (CNRJ).



Lahti, a native of Buffalo, New York and a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, expressed his appreciation for the hard work by the CNFJ and CNRJ team during his tenure as commander.



“I am humbled to have served as the Commander of Navy Region Japan and Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan for the past three years,” Lahti said. “It has been my privilege to work with so many of you to forward our mutual objectives. Thank you for the honor of service with you. I look forward to maintaining the close friendships we have enjoyed together.”



Adm. Ryo SAKAI, chief of staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, was the guest speaker during the ceremony and expressed his appreciation of Lahti’s diligence of bolstering ties between the two nations.

“During his tenure, [Rear Adm.] Lahti has made the relationship between the JMSDF and the U.S. Navy more effective on many levels,” SAKAI said. “He has worked hard to strengthen the relationship at the grassroots level, creating numerous opportunities for exchange between U.S. Navy and JMSDF personnel, and fostering trust and friendship, not only at the higher levels, but also among personnel.”



Lt. General Ricky Rupp, commander, United States Forces Japan, presided over the ceremony and presented Lahti with the Legion of Merit medal.



“I must extend my deepest gratitude to [Rear Adm.] Lahti for his exemplary leadership, unyielding dedication and profound contributions to the U.S.-Japan Alliance during his tenure as commander,” Rupp said. “His steadfast leadership has played a key role in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations, ensuring the security and stability of this important region.”



Johnson, a Wakefield, Rhode Island native and 1994 Naval Academy graduate, conveyed his excitement to work with and lead the CNFJ and CNRJ crew.



"The work that is being done here and our strong relationship with our key ally are essential to maintaining the health and readiness of the force in this dynamic region,” Johnson said. “The staff of military, civilian and master labor contract personnel at Naval Forces Japan and Navy Region Japan continue to do amazing work, which ultimately support our forward-deployed naval forces. I am thrilled to be here in this beautiful country and to lead this outstanding team. I look forward to working with all of you in the months and years to come."



Lahti’s next assignment will be as commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia.

The U.S. Navy’s change of command is a time-honored tradition, formally restating the continuity of the authority of command. The change of command itself is unique in that it is a transfer of total authority, responsibility and accountability from one individual to another.



CNFJ/CNRJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 01:50 Story ID: 474848 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNFJ/CNRJ Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.