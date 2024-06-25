Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Operations Group change of command [Image 7 of 7]

    18th Operations Group change of command

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    An Airmen with the 18th Operations Group swaps the name of Col. Henry Schantz, outgoing 18th Operations Group commander, with the name of Col. David Deptula, incoming 18th Operations Group commander, on an ​​F-15C Eagle during the 18th OG change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2024. The 18th OG manages the flight activities of Kadena, bringing U.S. airpower to the farthest reaches of the globe with operations that include search and rescue, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation, and airborne air control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8498971
    VIRIN: 240608-F-IV293-3007
    Resolution: 3332x2128
    Size: 483.05 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Operations Group change of command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

