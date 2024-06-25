18th Operations Group change of command

An Airmen with the 18th Operations Group swaps the name of Col. Henry Schantz, outgoing 18th Operations Group commander, with the name of Col. David Deptula, incoming 18th Operations Group commander, on an ​​F-15C Eagle during the 18th OG change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2024. The 18th OG manages the flight activities of Kadena, bringing U.S. airpower to the farthest reaches of the globe with operations that include search and rescue, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation, and airborne air control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

