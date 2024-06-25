Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Operations Group change of command [Image 6 of 7]

    18th Operations Group change of command

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Deptula, incoming 18th Operations Group commander, acknowledges Col. Henry Schantz, right, outgoing 18th Operations Group commander, and Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, left, 18th Wing commander, during the 18th OG change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2024. During the ceremony, command of the 18th OG was relinquished by Schantz and passed to Deptula, who will serve as the group commander for the next two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8498970
    VIRIN: 240608-F-IV293-3006
    Resolution: 4573x3054
    Size: 487.56 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Operations Group change of command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th Operations Group change of command
    18th Operations Group change of command
    18th Operations Group change of command
    18th Operations Group change of command
    18th Operations Group change of command
    18th Operations Group change of command
    18th Operations Group change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT