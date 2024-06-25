18th Operations Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. David Deptula, incoming 18th Operations Group commander, acknowledges Col. Henry Schantz, right, outgoing 18th Operations Group commander, and Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, left, 18th Wing commander, during the 18th OG change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2024. During the ceremony, command of the 18th OG was relinquished by Schantz and passed to Deptula, who will serve as the group commander for the next two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

