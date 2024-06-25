18th Operations Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, left 18th Wing commander, passes the 18th Operations Group guidon to Col. David Deptula, right, incoming 18th OG commander, during the 18th OG change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2024. Passing the unit's guidon is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes responsibility and authority by passing the guidon to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

