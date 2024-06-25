U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, center, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, comes together with his family after his final flight as a member of the 60th AMW at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 21, 2024. Final flights, or fini flights, are a tradition among pilots and air crew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 18:24 Photo ID: 8498197 VIRIN: 240621-F-IP635-1711 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 33.02 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB commander flies his final flight [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.