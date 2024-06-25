Travis AFB commander flies his final flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during air refueling operations with a KC-46 Pegasus in the skies over Northern California, June 21, 2024. The flight was Salmi’s final flight, or fini flight, as a member of the 60th AMW after serving as wing commander since July 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

