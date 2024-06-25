Travis AFB commander flies his final flight

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III crew members review flight plans prior to the final flight of Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, as a member of the 60th AMW at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 21, 2024. Final flights, or fini flights, are a tradition among pilots and air crew to celebrate one’s last flight with their unit or on a certain airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 18:24
|Photo ID:
|8498190
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-IP635-1027
|Resolution:
|7253x4563
|Size:
|25.01 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
