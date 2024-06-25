Travis AFB commander flies his final flight

Family, friends and colleagues of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, come together after his final flight as a member of the 60th AMW at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 21, 2024. Salmi was greeted in celebration of his final flight, or fini flight, after serving as wing commander since July 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

