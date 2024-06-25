A Trip to Normandy: BAMC doctor participates in historic D-Day 80th anniversary jump

Retired Army Col. (Dr.) Steven Wagers, Brooke Army Medical Center interventional radiologist, rests after a jump during the D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration in Normandy, France on June 6, 2024. Wagers is a member of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team, an organization whose mission is to remember, honor and serve the memory of those men and women who fought and died to preserve America's freedom not only during WWII but during all conflicts. (courtesy photo)

