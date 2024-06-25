Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Trip to Normandy: BAMC doctor participates in historic D-Day 80th anniversary jump [Image 4 of 6]

    A Trip to Normandy: BAMC doctor participates in historic D-Day 80th anniversary jump

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Retired Army Col. (Dr.) Steven Wagers, Brooke Army Medical Center interventional radiologist, rests after a jump during the D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration in Normandy, France on June 6, 2024. Wagers is a member of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team, an organization whose mission is to remember, honor and serve the memory of those men and women who fought and died to preserve America's freedom not only during WWII but during all conflicts. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:31
    Photo ID: 8497724
    VIRIN: 240606-D-DO518-1005
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Trip to Normandy: BAMC doctor participates in historic D-Day 80th anniversary jump [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D-Day
    Brooke Army Medical Center

