    A Trip to Normandy: BAMC doctor participates in historic D-Day 80th anniversary jump [Image 3 of 6]

    A Trip to Normandy: BAMC doctor participates in historic D-Day 80th anniversary jump

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    A memorial on the beach in Normandy, France, pays tribute to these lost during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. On that day in 1944, about 156,000 Allied soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy. Despite their success, over 4,000 Allied troops were killed by German soldiers defending the beaches. (courtesy photo)

    D-Day
    Brooke Army Medical Center

