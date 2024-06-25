Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Trip to Normandy: BAMC doctor participates in historic D-Day 80th anniversary jump [Image 1 of 6]

    A Trip to Normandy: BAMC doctor participates in historic D-Day 80th anniversary jump

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Members of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team hold up photos of military members who died during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. On that day in 1944, about 156,000 Allied soldiers landed on the beaches of Normandy. Despite their success, over 4,000 Allied troops were killed by German soldiers defending the beaches. The WWII Airborne Demonstration Team participated in several jumps during the D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration in Normandy, France on June 6, 2024. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:31
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    D-Day
    Brooke Army Medical Center

