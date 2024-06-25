A Trip to Normandy: BAMC doctor participates in historic D-Day 80th anniversary jump

Members of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team prepare to board a plane in preparation for a jump during the D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration in Normandy, France on June 6, 2024. The jumpers wore period-accurate uniforms and jumped from a vintage World War II plane during the event. (courtesy photo)
|06.06.2024
|06.25.2024 15:31
|8497722
|240606-D-DO518-1002
|2016x1512
|911.28 KB
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|4
|0
A Trip to Normandy: BAMC physician participates in historic D-Day 80th anniversary parachute jump
