    U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition 2024 [Image 16 of 17]

    U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition 2024

    BORRIS, DENMARK

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Corben Terceira, left, and Sgt. Iahn Figueroa, both paratrooper with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, pose for a photograph during the Danish International Sniper Competition at Borris, Denmark, June 25, 2024. 32 teams from 14 nations compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:33
    Photo ID: 8497119
    VIRIN: 240625-A-BS310-1776
    Resolution: 5184x7776
    Size: 27.21 MB
    Location: BORRIS, DK
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sniper
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

