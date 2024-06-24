U.S. Army Spc. Corben Terceira, a paratrooper with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, walks to his next lane during the Danish International Sniper Competition at Borris, Denmark, June 25, 2024. 32 teams from 14 nations compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:33 Photo ID: 8497116 VIRIN: 240625-A-BS310-1747 Resolution: 5168x7752 Size: 22.22 MB Location: BORRIS, DK Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.