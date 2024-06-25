U.S. Army Spc. Corben Terceira, right, and Sgt. Iahn Figueroa, both paratrooper with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage long distance targets during the Danish International Sniper Competition at Borris, Denmark, June 25, 2024. 32 teams from 14 nations compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:33 Photo ID: 8497113 VIRIN: 240625-A-BS310-1709 Resolution: 7632x5088 Size: 21.38 MB Location: BORRIS, DK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.