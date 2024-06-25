Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition 2024 [Image 12 of 17]

    U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition 2024

    BORRIS, DENMARK

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Snipers from the Norwegian army work together as a team during the Danish International Sniper Competition at Borris, Denmark, June 25, 2024. 32 teams from 14 nations compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:33
    Photo ID: 8497112
    VIRIN: 240625-A-BS310-1093
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.6 MB
    Location: BORRIS, DK
    This work, U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sniper
    interoperability
    Norway
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

