U.S. Army sniper at the Danish International Sniper Competition 2024

Snipers from the Norwegian army work together as a team during the Danish International Sniper Competition at Borris, Denmark, June 25, 2024. 32 teams from 14 nations compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

