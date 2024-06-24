Sustainers host summer fitness competition

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in their monthly battalion physical fitness competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 25, 2024. Competition events foster readiness and are a fundamental part of building cohesive teams and leaders.
