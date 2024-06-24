Sustainers host summer fitness competition

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Damian Navarro Colon, supply sergeant for the Headquarters Company of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, rests after competing in the monthly battalion physical fitness competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 25, 2024. Competition events foster readiness and are a fundamental part of building cohesive teams and leaders.

Date Taken: 06.25.2024