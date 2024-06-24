Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainers host summer fitness competition

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull  

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 414th Signal Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, pose for a group photo after winning the monthly battalion physical fitness competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 25, 2024. Competition events foster readiness and are a fundamental part of building cohesive teams and leaders.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    sustainment
    logisticians
    readiness
    providers
    ROTM
    HOTR

