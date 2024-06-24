U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Loftis, an electronic maintenance superisor assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, leads a team building discussion during the monthly battalion physical fitness competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 25, 2024. Competition events foster readiness and are a fundamental part of building cohesive teams and leaders.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 12:20
|Photo ID:
|8496861
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-DP764-9984
|Resolution:
|6029x4019
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainers host summer fitness competition [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
