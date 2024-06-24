Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR host a carnival at a deplyed location [Image 6 of 6]

    MWR host a carnival at a deplyed location

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Airman participates in carnival games during a morale event hosted by the 332nd Expeditionary Force Support Squadron at an undisclosed location on June 16, 2024. The carnival hosted several events on base, including corn hole, raffles, BBQ and several carnival style games. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Carnival

