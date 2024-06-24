Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR host a carnival at a deplyed location [Image 1 of 6]

    MWR host a carnival at a deplyed location

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.25.1911

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central         

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers participate in carnival games during a morale event hosted by the 332nd Expeditionary Force Support Squadron at an undisclosed location on June 16, 2024. The carnival was organized by the 332nd Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, and local civilian animal caretakers, offering service members a chance to have fun.

    Date Taken: 06.25.1911
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 06:49
    VIRIN: 240615-F-AF202-1001
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Carnival

