MWR host a carnival at a deplyed location

A U.S. Airman rides a camel during a morale event hosted by the 332nd Expeditionary Force Support Squadron at an undisclosed location on June 16, 2024. The event enriched American cultural awareness, while the funds raised had a significant economic impact to the communities surrounding the base. (U.S. Air Force photo)
