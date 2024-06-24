U.S. Airmen and Soldiers participate in carnival games during a morale event hosted by the 332nd Expeditionary Force Support Squadron at an undisclosed location on June 16, 2024. The carnival was a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event hosted to enhance cohesion and allow Airmen to experience local cuisine and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 06:49
|Photo ID:
|8496013
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-AF202-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR host a carnival at a deplyed location [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT