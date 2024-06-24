U.S. Airmen and Soldiers participate in carnival games during a morale event hosted by the 332nd Expeditionary Force Support Squadron at an undisclosed location on June 16, 2024. The carnival was a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event hosted to enhance cohesion and allow Airmen to experience local cuisine and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 06:49 Photo ID: 8496013 VIRIN: 240615-F-AF202-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.2 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWR host a carnival at a deplyed location [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.