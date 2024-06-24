MWR host a carnival at a deplyed location

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central         

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers participate in carnival games during a morale event hosted by the 332nd Expeditionary Force Support Squadron at an undisclosed location on June 16, 2024. The carnival was a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event hosted to enhance cohesion and allow Airmen to experience local cuisine and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 06:49
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Carnival

