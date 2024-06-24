A Meritorious Service Medal is displayed during the 6th Comptroller Squadron change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2024. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to individuals for outstanding service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 20:51 Photo ID: 8495301 VIRIN: 240621-F-SI502-1012 Resolution: 6097x4626 Size: 1.5 MB Location: MACDILL, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6TH CPTS Changes Hands [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.