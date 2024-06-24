Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6TH CPTS Changes Hands [Image 1 of 4]

    6TH CPTS Changes Hands

    MACDILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Brett Ramnarine’s wife receives a bouquet during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony, family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders were recognized as crucial support pillars for mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8495298
    VIRIN: 240621-F-SI502-1389
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: MACDILL, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 6TH CPTS Changes Hands [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command Ceremony
    6th CPTS

