Lt. Col. Brett Ramnarine’s wife receives a bouquet during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony, family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders were recognized as crucial support pillars for mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8495298
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-SI502-1389
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6TH CPTS Changes Hands [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
