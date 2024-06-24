6TH CPTS Changes Hands

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, passes the 6th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) guidon to the squadron's newest commander, Lt. Col. Brett Ramnarine, right, during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2024. This ceremony marked the beginning of Ramnarine’s tenure as the 6th CPTS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

