    6TH CPTS Changes Hands [Image 3 of 4]

    6TH CPTS Changes Hands

    MACDILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, receives the 6th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) guidon from Lt. Col. Douglas Fletcher, 6th CPTS outgoing commander, right, during a Change of Command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2024. The passing of the guidon flag is used to symbolically represent the transfer of power from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6TH CPTS Changes Hands [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    change of command
    Tampa Bay
    6th CPTS

