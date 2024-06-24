6TH CPTS Changes Hands

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, receives the 6th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) guidon from Lt. Col. Douglas Fletcher, 6th CPTS outgoing commander, right, during a Change of Command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 21, 2024. The passing of the guidon flag is used to symbolically represent the transfer of power from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

