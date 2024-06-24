Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports [Image 4 of 4]

    Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Stephen Roughton 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 2nd Class Patrick Hoopes qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in gymnastics. Hoopes is the first Academy men’s gymnast to win an individual NCAA national title. (U.S. Air Force Academy Athletic Department photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 14:40
    Photo ID: 8494455
    VIRIN: 230414-O-QF091-6999
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports [Image 4 of 4], by Stephen Roughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports
    Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports
    Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports
    Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    gymnastics
    U.S. Olympic Trials
    Cadet 2nd Class Patrick Hoopes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT