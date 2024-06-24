Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports

Cadet 2nd Class Patrick Hoopes qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in gymnastics. Hoopes is the first Academy men’s gymnast to win an individual NCAA national title. (U.S. Air Force Academy Athletic Department photo)

