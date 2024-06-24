Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 3rd Class Texas Tanner qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in track and field. He will compete in the hammer throw trials in June. He was named U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches’ Association Men’s Mountain Region Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.(U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 14:39
    This work, Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports [Image 4 of 4], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    track and field
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    U.S. Olympic Trials
    Cadet 3rd Class Texas Tanner

