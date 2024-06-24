Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports

Cadet 3rd Class Texas Tanner qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in track and field. He will compete in the hammer throw trials in June. He was named U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches’ Association Men’s Mountain Region Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.(U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

