Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports

Cadet 2nd Class Tommy Nagle competes for the U.S. Air Force Academy Swimming Team in competition earlier this year. During his junior season with the Academy Men’s Swimming and Diving, Nagle recorded the fourth-best time in program history in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Western Athletic Conference Championships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

