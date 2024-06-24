Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRING, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 2nd Class Tommy Nagle competes for the U.S. Air Force Academy Swimming Team in competition earlier this year. During his junior season with the Academy Men’s Swimming and Diving, Nagle recorded the fourth-best time in program history in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Western Athletic Conference Championships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 14:39
    Photo ID: 8494451
    VIRIN: 230907-F-XS730-6036
    Resolution: 3623x2411
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRING, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports [Image 4 of 4], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    swimming
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    U.S. Olympic Trials
    Cadet 2nd Class Tommy Nagle

