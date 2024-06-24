Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports [Image 3 of 4]

    Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    2nd Lt. (then-Cadet 1st Class) Wyatt Hendrickson qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in wrestling. Hendrickson finished his Academy wrestling career as a two-time All-American and Big 12 champion with 104 wins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 14:40
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    wrestling
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    U.S. Olympic Trials
    2nd Lt. Wyatt Hendrickson

