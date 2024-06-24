Cadets qualify for Olympic trials in multiple sports

2nd Lt. (then-Cadet 1st Class) Wyatt Hendrickson qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in wrestling. Hendrickson finished his Academy wrestling career as a two-time All-American and Big 12 champion with 104 wins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

