36th Infantry Division welcomes new commanding general from Tennessee

The 36th Infantry Division leadership pose after a Division Change of Command ceremony May 31, 2024, at Camp Mabry’s Audie Murphy Regional Training Institute in Austin, Texas.



The ceremony honored outgoing commanding general U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald “Win” Burkett and welcomed incoming division commander, Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Bowlin. Bowlin came to Texas from the Tennessee National Guard and had formerly served as the assistant division commander—operations of the 36th Infantry Division.

