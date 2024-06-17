36th Infantry Division welcomes new commanding general from Tennessee

AUSTIN, Texas – The 36th Infantry Division and Texas Military Department hosted a Division Change of Command ceremony May 31, 2024, at Camp Mabry’s Audie Murphy Regional Training Institute in Austin, Texas.



The ceremony honored outgoing commanding general U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald “Win” Burkett and welcomed incoming division commander, Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Bowlin. Bowlin came to Texas from the Tennessee National Guard and had formerly served as the assistant division commander—operations of the 36th Infantry Division.



Burkett served as the commanding general of the 36th Infantry since March 2022. With the relinquishment of his command, his next assignment will take him back to the National Guard Bureau where he will serve as the NGB Director of Operations (J3/4/7).



“Today’s change of events for the ceremony is indicative of the last four years,” said Burkett. “It has been an environment of high unpredictability. We pulled Soldiers across this state all the time to help with fires, floods, the state freeze and if that weren’t enough we were deploying 950 Soldiers to the border a week–setting a theater in motion without infrastructure.”



The division accounts for two-thirds of the Texas Military Department’s service members. There are roughly 26,000 Soldiers under the division command spanning five states: the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team from the Mississippi Army National Guard, the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team from the Washington Army National Guard, the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment from the Tennessee Army National Guard, and the 111th Sustainment Brigade from the New Mexico Army National Guard; the Texas Army National Guard units include 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 72nd Infantry Brigade Combat, 36th Infantry Division Artillery, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 136th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 176th Engineer Brigade, 36th Sustainment Brigade, and Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion.



In his closing remarks, Burkett applauded his brigade commanders for empowering their brigade staff, their battalions, and their company commanders throughout the modernization and transformation of the division alignment, state and federal missions over the past few years.



“You took the mission and ran with it,” said Burkett, recognizing the dual status, high operational tempo, and role of the command teams. “We looked at readiness as a mission to take care of our people…I am so proud of every single one of you.”



The Texas Deputy Adjutant General—Army, Brig. Gen. Monie R. Ulis, presided over the Change of Command ceremony.



“We are gathered here today at a time in history when the world we live in has become unstable, divisive and unpredictable,” said Ulis.



“So in this hour of danger, I am proud of the way that this command has stepped up to the plate. The Army of the Arrowhead Division, whose lineage traces back to World War I, continues to sacrifice to protect freedom abroad and at home.”



Ulis awarded Burkett the Texas Superior Service Medal for his superior service to the military forces of Texas on behalf of U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, the Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department. Additionally, Burkett was awarded the 200th issuance of the Order of St. Michael-Airborne at the Hail and Farewell dinner the night prior.



“Thank you to General Burkett for a job well done, for your dedication and your steadfast resolve in leading the division,” said Ulis.



“Your commitment to excellence from day one, to leading with passion, frankness and resolve has transformed the 36th Infantry Division into one of the premier Army divisions and I will say, by far, the best Army national guard Division.”



“General Bowlin, we are confident that you will continue to lead and demonstrate the excellence that we are accustomed to,” said Ulis. “Great promise as well as challenges are ahead, and I believe you’re the right leader for the right climate.”



Bowlin, a Tennessee native, closed out the ceremony highlighting his familiarity with the brigades and the relationships he has built with the division as the former assistant division commander of operations.

“I am no stranger to this division,” said Bowlin.



“You know my strengths, weaknesses and gaps, and you’ve demonstrated that you’re willing to square me away. We are going to be a great team.”



Priorities aren’t going to change, Bowlin added. We owe it to the people of Texas to be ready and the same for our Title 10 mission.



“We are going to do that by taking care of people, creating a maintenance culture that enables our DSCA missions and training, building a culture that cultivates a warrior's spirit, treat people with dignity and respect, and lastly we are going to be experts on our communication,” said Bowlin.



“We are going to transform and modernize the way we think so that we will be ready for Army 2030 and beyond.”





History:

The 36th Infantry Division was created in 1917 and first saw combat in World War I. During World War II its amphibious assault at Salerno, Italy made it the first American division to land on the continent of Europe. After bloody battles to take San Pietro and cross the Rapido River, the 36th led the breakout from Anzio and became the first Allied unit to pass through Rome. The division helped spearhead the invasion of Southern France and fought its way through the Siegfried Line into Germany and Austria. Throughout the Cold War the Fighting 36th manned the ramparts of freedom, keeping a constant vigil until the communist threat collapsed. From peacekeeping missions in the Balkans and Kosovo to numerous overseas deployments in support of Operations New Dawn, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and most recently Spartan Shield the 36th Infantry Division has continuously played a historic and vital role in America's defense. In addition, Arrowhead Soldiers have answered the call to aid fellow Texans during numerous major hurricanes, various other natural disasters, border security, civil disturbance operations, and has helped vaccinate over twenty six million Texans against COVID-19. Since World War I the 36th Infantry Division has continued to prove its ability to safeguard the freedoms and livelihoods of all Americans at home and abroad.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 16:03 Story ID: 474624 Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US Web Views: 76 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Infantry Division welcomes new commanding general from Tennessee, by MAJ Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.