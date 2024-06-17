Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Infantry Division welcomes new commanding general from Tennessee [Image 1 of 3]

    36th Infantry Division welcomes new commanding general from Tennessee

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    The 36th Infantry Division and Texas Military Department hosts a Division Change of Command ceremony May 31, 2024, at Camp Mabry’s Audie Murphy Regional Training Institute in Austin, Texas. The ceremony honored outgoing commanding general U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald “Win” Burkett and welcomed incoming division commander, Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Bowlin. Bowlin came to Texas from the Tennessee National Guard and had formerly served as the assistant division commander—operations of the 36th Infantry Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 16:03
    Photo ID: 8492973
    VIRIN: 240531-A-DH023-4556
    Resolution: 1691x1634
    Size: 747.58 KB
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Infantry Division welcomes new commanding general from Tennessee [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th Infantry Division welcomes new commanding general from Tennessee
    36th Infantry Division welcomes new commanding general from Tennessee
    36th Infantry Division welcomes new commanding general from Tennessee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    36th Infantry Division welcomes new commanding general from Tennessee

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arrowhead
    Tennessee national guard
    Texas army national guard
    36th infantry division
    Texas military department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT